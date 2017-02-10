Feb 10 Thule:

* The business related to pick-up truck tool boxes to be divested

* Process to divest business has been initiated and is expected to be completed during 2017

* Business is geographically limited to North America

* Decided to divest U.S. business of pick-up truck tool boxes, including production plant in Perry, Florida, US