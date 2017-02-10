BRIEF-Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign effective June 30
* Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign all positions with co, including as director of finance and controller, effective June 30
Feb 10 Electrocomponents Plc:
* Issues a trading update for four-month period to Jan. 31 2017.
* Continued to make good progress to stabilise gross margin and reduce costs, we have delivered strong revenue growth and profitability
* In four months to Jan. 31 2017, group underlying revenue growth accelerated to 6 pct,
* All of our regional hubs seeing positive revenue trends during period.
* RS pro, our own-brand business, which represents 12 pct of revenues grew by 5 pct
* Ecommerce, which represents 60 pct of revenues increased by 6 pct.
* December saw particularly strong growth, with both north America and Central Europe benefitting from weak comparatives in month.
* Says we continue to make good progress on our cost initiatives and are on track to deliver 18 mln stg of net savings in year to March 2017.
* Says we continue to expect FY 2017 revenue and profits to see a significant benefit from foreign exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign all positions with co, including as director of finance and controller, effective June 30
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07