Feb 10 Pioneer Food Group Limited:

* Trading update for 4 months ended 31 january 2017

* Pioneer foods increased group turnover by 5.1 pct for four months to 31 January 2017

* Contracting volumes were evident in a number of categories for varying reasons. South african business increased turnover by 7.6 pct, whilst international turnover declined by 10.3 pct

* International division encountered strong headwinds

* Manufacturing consolidation, cost and an efficiency focus continues to make progress.

* High base-effect of beverages in prior year, due to extremely hot summer season, was not repeated this year

* Final approval from kenyan competition authorities for weetabix east africa transaction remains outstanding.