UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 10 Tropical Paradise Co Ltd:
* H1 ended Dec 2016 profit before taxation of 36.7 million rupees versus 18.4 million rupees year ago
* H1 turnover of 366.2 million rupees versus 322.5 million rupees year ago
* Says management remains confident that results for full year ending June 30, 2017 should improve over last year Source: bit.ly/2kaFwCC Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources