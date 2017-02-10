UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 10 Symphony Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 560.6 million rupees
* Dec quarter net sales 1.80 billion rupees
* Net profit in dec quarter last year was 477.3 million rupees; net sales was 1.62 billion rupees
* Says declared interim dividend of INR 1 per share Source text - (bit.ly/2kaUecP) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources