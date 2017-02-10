Feb 10 State Bank Of India
* Exec says have kept fund raised from SBI life stake sale
as standard asset provision
* Exec says bad loan additions are within the bank's
previous guidance
* Exec says 73 percent of slippages in Q3 from bank's
watchlist
* Exec says not stressed for capital, have room to grow
* Exec sees 2016/17 credit growth at 6.5 percent
* Exec says watchlist loans now at 179.92 billion rupees
* Exec says credit growth target for 2017/18 at 11 percent
* Exec says close to having a new partner for credit cards
joint venture
* Exec says sold 4.72 billion rupees worth loans to arcs in
Q3
* Exec says associate banks collectively made loss of 7.89
billion rupees in Q3
