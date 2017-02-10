Feb 10 Bosch Ltd

* Dec quarter net profit 2.18 billion rupees

* Dec quarter total income from operations 28.64 billion rupees

* Net profit in dec quarter last year was 2.73 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 26.58 billion rupees

* Says special payout in form of interim dividend of INR 75 per share