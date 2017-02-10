Feb 10 Oxley Holdings Ltd :
* Proposed grant of convertible loan facility to ihc carries
strategic significance to Oxley
* Oxley to grant a convertible loan facility in aggregate
amount of up to $$50 million to IHC
* Oxley will be entitled to convert loan into ordinary
shares of ihc at $0.06102 per share
* Loan will be utilized by IHC primarily to fulfil its
financial obligations and pay for operating expenses
* Oxley Holdings together with Ching Chiat Kwong and Low See
Ching entered into a non-binding term sheet with International
Healthway Corporation
