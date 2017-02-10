(Corrects figure in headline to 3.3 bln rand from 2.2 bln rand)

Feb 10 Hospitality Property Fund Ltd:

* Entered into negotiations with Tsogo Sun and/or subsidiaries over potential acquisition of a circa R3.3 billion portfolio of hotel assets

* Proposed transaction will be implemented on an income-for-income basis and funded by hospitality through a debt and equity

* Preparing to undertake an underwritten rights offer to raise about R1.8 billion at offer pricing based on then prevailing market price