Feb 10 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd:

* Says Mahindra to invest Rs. 1,500 crore in Nasik project for next phase of expansion

* Project constitutes development and manufacture of new product codenamed U321, covering joint investment at Nasik and Igatpuri

* Projects will qualify as ‘ultra mega project’

* Investment in the Nasik plant towards manufacture of vehicles, while investment in the Igatpuri plant will be for manufacture and supply of engines