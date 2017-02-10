Feb 10 Aon Plc -
* Blackstone will be required to pay to Aon a $215 million
termination fee if purchase agreement is terminated under
certain circumstances
* Blackstone, co have the right to terminate the purchase
agreement if the closing has not occurred on or before August 9,
2017
* Blackstone's obligations under the purchase agreement are
not conditioned on receipt of financing
* Will continue to be significant client of benefits
administration and business process outsourcing business
* Benefits administration and business process outsourcing
business has agreed to use Aon for broking and other services
