Feb 10 Per Aarsleff Holding A/S:

* Aarsleff to construct new headquarters for the Carlsberg Group

* Aarsleff Group's company Wicotec Kirkebjerg A/S will carry out technical installations

* Contract is a main contract

* Client of project is Carlsberg A/S

* Construction work starts at end of February 2017 and is scheduled for completion in late summer of 2019

* Client does not want to publish contract value