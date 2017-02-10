Feb 10 Solar A/S:

* Q4 revenue 3.01 billion Danish crowns ($431.00 million) versus 2.82 billion crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITA 102 million crowns versus 99 million crowns year ago

* Board of directors will propose 2016 dividends distribution of 12 crowns per share at annual general meeting, equal to a payout ratio of 70 pct

* Sees 2017 revenue of about 11.4 billion crowns, equal to an organic growth of about 3 pct

* Sees 2017 operational EBITA of about 345 million crowns

* Expects 2017 EBITA of about 300 million crowns ($1 = 6.9837 Danish crowns)