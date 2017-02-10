UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 10 Allgemeine Gold- und Silberscheideanstalt AG:
* FY profit of about 20.4 million euros ($21.71 million) (previous year: 18.4 million euros)
* Dividend of 2.00 euros plus a special dividend of 2.20 euros (previous year: 2.00 euros + 1.80 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9396 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources