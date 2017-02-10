Feb 10 Acorda Therapeutics Inc :
* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - on Feb 8, 2017, Acorda
Therapeutics, inc entered into settlement agreement with Apotex
Corporation and Apotex Inc-sec filing
* Acorda Therapeutics- as result of settlement agreement, co
will be permitted to market generic version of ampyra in united
states at specified date in 2025
* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - settlement to resolve pending
patent litigation brought by company against Apotex involving
ampyra extended-release tablets
* Acorda Therapeutics - parties will request court enter
consent order, in which it will dismiss company's litigation
against apotex referred to above
* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - details of settlement are
confidential
