UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 10 Sino Haijing Holdings Ltd
* Company and BD corporation entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Co agreed to acquire from vendor sale shares, representing 9.6% of issued share capital of Lorenzo as at date hereof
* Company has agreed to acquire from vendor sale shares
* Deal for consideration of S$1.3mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources