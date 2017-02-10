UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 10 Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd:
* Says has decided to terminate franchisee agreement dated march 21, 2013 with modern food enterprises
* Says will not remain associated with brand "modern" in any manner w.e.f. February 15, 2017
* Says under process to enter into packed finished goods agreement under brand name "mactos with kanak foods Source text:(bit.ly/2ku4bTV) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources