Feb 10 Transglobe Energy Corp
* Transglobe energy corporation announces execution of
prepayment agreement and marketing contract
* Transglobe energy corp - signing of a us$75 million crude
oil prepayment agreement
* Transglobe energy - initial advance under prepayment
agreement will be used to refinance 6.00% convertible debentures
of co maturing on march 31, 2017
* Transglobe energy corp - agreement between transglobe
petroleum international inc. And mercuria energy trading sa of
geneva, switzerland
* Transglobe energy - funding arrangement will be available
for utilization on fulfillment of certain conditions, which co
expects to complete in next 3 weeks
* Transglobe energy corp - also entered into a marketing
contract with mercuria to market nine million barrels of tpi's
egypt entitlement production
* Funding arrangement has a term of four years, maturing
march 31, 2021
* Funding arrangement is revolving with each advance to be
satisfied through delivery of crude oil to mercuria
