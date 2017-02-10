Feb 10 Exo U Inc :

* EXO U FILES A NOTICE OF INTENTION UNDER THE BANKRUPTCY AND INSOLVENCY ACT

* EXO U INC - CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER , PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER HAVE HANDED IN THEIR IMMEDIATE RESIGNATIONS

* EXO U INC - WHILE UNDER PROTECTION OF ITS CREDITORS, EXO U'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS "WILL MAINTAIN ITS USUAL ROLE"

* EXO U INC - HAS CONSIDERABLY SCALED DOWN ITS OPERATIONS AND LAID OFF CERTAIN EMPLOYEES UNTIL A SOLUTION IS IDENTIFIED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: