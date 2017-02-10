BRIEF-Monnet Ispat and Energy says it has not filed for bankruptcy
* Says reference of co in article is with reference to Gupta Coal which has filed for bankruptcy
Feb 10 Exo U Inc :
* EXO U FILES A NOTICE OF INTENTION UNDER THE BANKRUPTCY AND INSOLVENCY ACT
* EXO U INC - CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER , PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER HAVE HANDED IN THEIR IMMEDIATE RESIGNATIONS
* EXO U INC - WHILE UNDER PROTECTION OF ITS CREDITORS, EXO U'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS "WILL MAINTAIN ITS USUAL ROLE"
* EXO U INC - HAS CONSIDERABLY SCALED DOWN ITS OPERATIONS AND LAID OFF CERTAIN EMPLOYEES UNTIL A SOLUTION IS IDENTIFIED
* RBI list also names Jaypee Infratech, Bhushan Power, Monnet
LUXEMBOURG, June 16 European Union finance ministers agreed on Friday on rules setting the order in which bank creditors would be hit in case of wind-downs, in a bid to accelerate the build-up of banks' capital buffers to reduce the chances of public-funded bailouts.