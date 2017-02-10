Feb 10 Fitch:
* Trump administration represents a risk to international
economic conditions and global sovereign credit fundamentals
* U.S. policy predictability has diminished, established
international communication channels being set aside, raising
prospect of unanticipated changes
* Tighter immigration controls and possible deportations
could have meaningful effects on remittance flows
* U.S. positions on some countries may change quickly, at
least initially, but potential rating adjustments will depend on
changes to credit fundamentals
* Integrative aspects of global supply chains means actions
taken by U.S. that limit trade flows with a country will have
cascading effects on others
* Sovereigns most at risk from adverse changes to credit
fundamentals are those with close economic, financial ties with
U.S.
