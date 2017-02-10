Feb 10 Fitch:

* Trump administration represents a risk to international economic conditions and global sovereign credit fundamentals

* U.S. policy predictability has diminished, established international communication channels being set aside, raising prospect of unanticipated changes

* Tighter immigration controls and possible deportations could have meaningful effects on remittance flows

* U.S. positions on some countries may change quickly, at least initially, but potential rating adjustments will depend on changes to credit fundamentals

* Integrative aspects of global supply chains means actions taken by U.S. that limit trade flows with a country will have cascading effects on others

* Integrative aspects of global supply chains means actions taken by U.S. that limit trade flows with a country will have cascading effects on others