UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 10 Saint Croix Holding Immobilier SOCIMI SA:
* Acquisition of a retail premises located on 59 goya of madrid
* Total acquisition cost has amounted to 15,250,000 euros ($16.19 million) and has been paid in cash
* Premises are ready to be leased immediately Source text: bit.ly/2lyGhaL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9419 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources