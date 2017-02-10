Feb 10 Saint Croix Holding Immobilier SOCIMI SA:

* Acquisition of a retail premises located on 59 goya of madrid

* Total acquisition cost has amounted to 15,250,000 euros ($16.19 million) and has been paid in cash

* Premises are ready to be leased immediately

($1 = 0.9419 euros)