UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 10 Orkla Asa:
* Orkla has today sold an amount of nok 100 mill. In ork83
* After this, Orkla holds NOK 425 mill. on its own account. The outstanding amount in the market after this is NOK 575 mill.
* Nordea Markets acted as dealer in the transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources