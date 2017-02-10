Feb 10 Kesko Oyj

* Kesko sold minority interest in its Baltic machinery trade subsidiaries to Danish Agro group

* Kesko's Konekesko Ltd unit sold 45 percent of its Baltic subsidiaries' shares to Danish Agro a.m.b.a.'s group company DAVA Agravis Machinery Holding A/S

* Parties agreed on DAVA Agravis' right to buy and Konekesko's right to sell rest of subsidiaries' shares by notifying about it no later than January 2019

