Feb 10 (Reuters) -

* J.Jill Inc files for IPO of upto $100 million - sec filing

* J.Jill Inc says expect that shares will trade on the new york stock exchange under the symbol "JILL"

* J.Jill Inc says all shares of common stock are being sold by the selling stockholder

* J.Jill Inc says BOFA Merrill Lynch,Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Deutsche Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets are among underwriters for the IPO

* J.Jill Inc says UBS Investment Bank,Wells Fargo Securities,Cowen and Co, Macquarie Capital,Suntrust Robinson Humphrey also among underwriters for IPO Source text - bit.ly/2kX2x0m