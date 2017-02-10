Feb 10 UK's Serious Fraud Office:

* UK's SFO - commenced investigation into activities of ABB Ltd's United Kingdom units, their officers, employees and agents for suspected bribery and corruption

* UK's SFO - investigation is related to SFO's ongoing investigation into activities of Unaoil. Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2kQ4bP2] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)