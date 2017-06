Feb 10 Bayer AG :

* Bayer announces phase III compass study1 shows efficacy of Xarelto (rivaroxaban) for the prevention of major adverse cardiac events in patients with coronary or peripheral artery disease and meets primary endpoint early

* Bayer -following planned interim analysis, DMC recommended to stop trial early as primary mace endpoint reached its prespecified criteria for superiority