UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 10 Musee Grevin SA:
* Q1 revenue 3.4 million euros ($3.62 million) versus 3.1 million euros year ago
* Remains cautious for the rest of the year, given the sensitive global environment, in spite of the performance to date and the initiatives taken by it. Source text: bit.ly/2lse9ck Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9391 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources