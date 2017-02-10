Feb 10 Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd
:
* Kitov announces settlement agreement with minority
shareholder of recently acquired Tyrnovo
* As a result of settlement, we expect to be able to reduce
financial resources required to be funded by Kitov in Tyrnovo
* As part of settlement Kitov agreed to invest in Tyrnovo up
to an aggregate amount of US$ 1.0 million
* Settlement agreement between Kitov, Tyrnovo, minority
shareholder of Tyrnovo was finalized and final ruling was issued
by Israeli Court
* As part of settlement minority shareholder agreed to
invest in Tyrnovo up to an aggregate amount of US$ 1.75 million
* Co,Tyrnovo, minority shareholder signed agreement
dismissing all legal claims against co, Tyrnovo in connection
with deal
