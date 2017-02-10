UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 10 Nikkei:
* Royal Holdings Co Ltd's group pretax profit apparently rose 4% to around 5.2 billion yen ($45.7 million) in 2016 - Nikkei
* Royal Holdings sales likely grew 2 percent to about 133 billion yen, with operating profit climbing 6 percent to 5.2 billion yen for year ended in Dec - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2lzoVKP) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources