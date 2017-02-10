Feb 10 S&P Global Ratings :

* S&P - Brazil 'BB/B' sovereign ratings affirmed; Outlook remains negative

* S&P on Brazil - Expect the economy to post low growth over the next several years, after a significant drop in real GDP since 2014

* S&P on Brazil - Continue to expect a prolonged adjustment process with a slow correction in fiscal policy amid modest growth this year

* S&P on Brazil - Expect general government debt, net of liquid assets, to rise to 67% of GDP by 2019 from 52% in 2016

* S&P on Brazil - Negative outlook reflects risk that government's strategy to stabilize economy could be undermined by fluid political dynamics

* S&P on Brazil - Political uncertainties, spillover effects have hit investment sentiment more broadly, and with it, growth Source text : (bit.ly/2lxksaC)