Feb 11 FDO Holdings Inc

* FDO Holdings Inc files for IPO of up to $150 million - SEC filing

* FDO Holdings Inc says intend to apply to list its class a common stock on NYSE under the symbol "FND"

* FDO Holdings Inc says BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank are underwriters to IPO

* FDO Holdings Inc says intend to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay a portion of the amounts outstanding under the term loan facility Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2lt0f9Y) Further company coverage: [FDO Holdings Inc]