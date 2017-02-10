UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 10 Pinnacle Foods Inc :
* Pinnacle Foods Inc announces new segment reporting structure
* Pinnacle Foods - in Q4 during which integration of boulder brands acquisition was substantially complete, company reorganized its reporting structure
* Pinnacle Foods Inc - new segments are frozen, grocery, boulder and specialty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources