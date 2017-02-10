UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 10 Third Point LLC
* dissolves share stake in Yum Brands Inc - SEC filing
* takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in Time Warner Inc - sec filing
* cuts share stake in Facebook Inc by 35.8 percent to 3.5 million class A shares
* ups share stake in Constellation Brands Inc by 36.4 percent to 3.0 million class a shares - SEC filing
* takes share stake of 400,000 shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc - SEC filing
* change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: bit.ly/2kenIH3
Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2g1HJTg
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources