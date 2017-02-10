Feb 10 Third Point LLC

* dissolves share stake in Yum Brands Inc - SEC filing

* takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in Time Warner Inc - sec filing

* cuts share stake in Facebook Inc by 35.8 percent to 3.5 million class A shares

* ups share stake in Constellation Brands Inc by 36.4 percent to 3.0 million class a shares - SEC filing

* takes share stake of 400,000 shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc - SEC filing

* change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: bit.ly/2kenIH3

Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2g1HJTg