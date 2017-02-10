UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler CEO says 2018 targets unaffected by diesel troubles
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
Feb 10 Ford Motor Co
* Ford invests in argo ai, a new artificial intelligence company, in drive for autonomous vehicle leadership
* Ford motor co says investing $1 billion during next five years in argo ai
* Ford motor co says ford will be majority stakeholder in argo ai
* Ford motor co - in future, argo ai could license its technology to other companies and sectors looking for autonomous capability
* Ford motor - collaboration supports ford's aim to have fully autonomous, sae level 4-capable vehicle for commercial application in mobility services in 2021
* Is investing in argo ai to develop a virtual driver system for automaker's autonomous vehicle coming in 2021
* Ford - argo ai's board will have 5 members: nair; john casesa, ford group vice president, global strategy; salesky; rander; and an independent director
* Ford motor - by end of year, argo ai expects to have more than 200 team members, based in co's pittsburgh hq, at major sites in southeastern michigan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Friday it plans to open a manufacturing facility for its suppliers at its Arlington assembly plant in Texas, adding more than 850 new jobs.
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly