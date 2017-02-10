Feb 10 Vera Bradley Inc :

* Vera Bradley Inc - Kevin Sierks, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Vera Bradley, will be leaving company on March 31, 2017

* Vera Bradley Inc - John Enwright, vice president of financial planning and analysis, will assume position of interim chief financial officer

* Vera Bradley - search is underway for permanent CFO position, and both internal and external candidates will be considered