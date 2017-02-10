Feb 10 Third Point Llc

* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing

* Third Point Llc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Anthem Inc

* Third Point Llc takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in Conagra Brands Inc

* Third Point Llc takes share stake of 1.4 million shares in Honeywell International Inc

* Third Point Llc takes share stake of 17.5 million shares in Bank of America

* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Liberty Global Plc

* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Shire Plc

* Third Point Llc takes share stake of 5.3 million shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co

* Third Point Llc - change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2kenIH3) Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2g1HJTg)