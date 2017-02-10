UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 10 Meijer Inc :
* Meijer Inc - Meijer is announcing a recall of its Meijer brand colby cheese and colby jack cheese sold exclusively through its deli counters
* Meijer Inc - there have been no known illnesses reported to meijer from product affected by this recall
* Meijer Inc - recall of its Meijer Brand colby cheese and colby jack cheese counters due to a potential contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources