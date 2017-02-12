UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 12 Scania Cv Ab:
* Says renews public bus systems in Iran
* Says has signed an agreement in principle with Iranian province of Isfahan and Shahr-e atiyeh investment company on delivery of 1,350 buses for public transport for Isfahan and four other Iranian cities
* Says he first of these new buses will be in operation at the end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources