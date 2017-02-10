EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
Feb 10 Raging Capital Management LLC:
* Raging Capital Management LLC reports 15.9 percent stake in Rentech Inc as of Feb 1 2017 - SEC filing
* Raging Capital Management LLC says that securities of Rentech are "significantly undervalued" and represent "attractive investment opportunity"
* Raging Capital Management says "seek to engage in a constructive dialogue" with Rentech's board regarding opportunities to maximize shareholder value Source text: (bit.ly/2lzVaJG) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump intends to nominate congressional aide James Clinger to be a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for five years and to be the banking regulator's chairman for five years effective Nov. 29, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
June 16 A decision by Goldman Sachs Group Inc last year to move an investment banking veteran to Seattle, as well as Evercore Partners Inc's hiring of a top banker defending companies against activist investors, has paid off handsomely.