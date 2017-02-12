Feb 13 PCCW Ltd

* Placing Of Share Stapled Units Of The Hkt Trust And Hkt Limited

* Vendor and company entered into placing agreement with placing agent

* Gross proceeds from placing will amount to approximately hk$8.534 billion

* Placing agent to procure placees to purchase, or failing which to purchase itself, ssus to be sold by vendor, at hk$10.15 per ssu

* Co intends to use proceeds for general corporate purposes of group including further investments in core businesses of media and solutions

* Vendor is Cas Holding No. 1 Limited