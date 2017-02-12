Feb 13 PCCW Ltd
* Placing Of Share Stapled Units Of The Hkt Trust And Hkt
Limited
* Vendor and company entered into placing agreement with
placing agent
* Gross proceeds from placing will amount to approximately
hk$8.534 billion
* Placing agent to procure placees to purchase, or failing
which to purchase itself, ssus to be sold by vendor, at hk$10.15
per ssu
* Co intends to use proceeds for general corporate purposes
of group including further investments in core businesses of
media and solutions
* Vendor is Cas Holding No. 1 Limited
