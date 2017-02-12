Feb 13 Sirtex Medical Ltd-
* Foreshadowed federal court of australia proceeding update
* Sirtex Medical Limited received a letter and draft
statement of claim from law firm portfolio law
* Statement of claim foreshadowing commencement of a
representative proceeding against company in federal court of
australia
* In letter, company was invited to enter into settlement
discussions with plaintiff, pending commencement of
representative proceeding
* If foreshadowed representative proceeding is commenced,
Sirtex will vigorously defend proceeding.
* Sirtex has declined the invitation to enter into
settlement discussions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: