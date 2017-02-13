BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 13 MMJ Phytotech Ltd :
* MMJ enters agreement to strengthen AUS distribution network
* Binding LOI entered with HL Pharma Pty Ltd. for importation and distribution of MMJ's medicinal cannabis products
* MMJ to work with Hl Pharma to secure all necessary import licenses and permits
* Hl Pharma will assist with establishing an australian dispensary framework that enables distribution of MMJ's medicinal cannabis products to approved customers
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders