* Stada Arzneimittel - received two legally non-binding expressions of interest regarding bid for acquisition of up to 100 percent of the shares in co

* Stada Arzneimittel - received non-binding expression of interest from cinven partners at an indicative takeover price of euro 56.00 per stada share

* Stada Arzneimittel - it is not yet possible to foresee whether a takeover offer from cinven or the other potential bidder will indeed materialise.

* Stada Arzneimittel - Stada is currently weighing up its options on how to react in the best interest of the company