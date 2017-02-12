Feb 13 Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd

* notes recent media coverage regarding its franchise network.

* Believes this coverage did not reflect financial performance of its franchise network

* Domino's has found no evidence of a link between franchisee profitability and breaches of employment obligations in this time.

* Domino's has requested any available evidence to assist this investigation.

* Is investigating an allegation raised in report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: