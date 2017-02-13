Feb 13 Adapt It Holdings Ltd:
* Says interim group results for six months ended Dec.31
2016
* Says turnover for six months ended Dec.31 2016 increased
48 pct to 460.7 mln rand (2015: 310.4 mln rand)
* Says organic growth was 4 pct and acquisitive growth was
44 pct
* Says organic growth was muted due to ongoing pressure in
higher education, manufacturing, resources and banking segments
* Says earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) increased 44 pct to 89.9 mln rand(2015:
62.3 mln rand)
* Says operating profit increased 32 pct to 69.5 mln
rand(2015: 52.5 mln rand).
* Says whilst current market conditions are challenging, our
outlook remains positive
* Says normalised HEPS grew 20 pct to 34.74 cents (2015:
28.89 cents)
