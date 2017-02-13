Feb 13 Oriola KD Oyj:

* Q4 net sales 424.8 million euros ($451.56 million) versus 436 million euros seen in Reuters poll

* Q4 adjusted EBITDA increased by 3.8 pct to 21.8 million euros

* Q4 operating profit 14.1 million euros (Reuters poll: 15.6 million euros)

* Proposes 2016 dividend of 0.14 euro per share (Reuters poll: 0.15 euro per share)

* 2017 adjusted operating profit (adjusted EBIT) on constant currency basis is estimated to remain at 2016 level

* Says company is undergoing a major development phase which started in 2015 and is estimated to be completed by end of 2018

* Costs related to development projects and intensified competition in Swedish retail, especially online, will negatively impact 2017 profitability Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9407 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)