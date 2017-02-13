Feb 13 Icade SA:

* Signs with Groupama a 6 year lease with no break option, this lease takes effect in July 2017

* Renews two leases totalling nearly 30,000 sq.m with LCL, the sole tenant of the two Rhin and Loire buildings within the Metropolitan Campus in Villejuif

* Has signed with LCL 3 preliminary agreements for sale of Seine (14,342 sq.m), Rhône (8,007 sq.m), and Garonne (20,652 sq.m) buildings for a total of 225 million euros ($239.20 million)

* Signs off-plan lease for 8,490 sq.m with urssaf ile-de-france in the pont de Flandre Business Park, 9-year lease with no break option

* Has signed an off-plan lease for 18,000 sq.m with the Orange Group, a 9-year off-plan lease with no break option Source text: bit.ly/2kJnKKi Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9406 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)