Feb 13 Icade SA:
* Signs with Groupama a 6 year lease with no break option, this lease takes effect in July
2017
* Renews two leases totalling nearly 30,000 sq.m with LCL, the sole tenant of the two Rhin
and Loire buildings within the Metropolitan Campus in Villejuif
* Has signed with LCL 3 preliminary agreements for sale of Seine (14,342 sq.m), Rhône
(8,007 sq.m), and Garonne (20,652 sq.m) buildings for a total of 225 million euros ($239.20
million)
* Signs off-plan lease for 8,490 sq.m with urssaf ile-de-france in the pont de Flandre
Business Park, 9-year lease with no break option
* Has signed an off-plan lease for 18,000 sq.m with the Orange Group, a 9-year off-plan
lease with no break option
Source text: bit.ly/2kJnKKi
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9406 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)