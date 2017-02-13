Feb 13 Fidessa Group Plc:
* Says preliminary results for year ended Dec. 31 2016
* Says 64 pct of total revenue accounted for outside of
Europe, with 73 pct denominated in non-sterling currency.
* Says good international spread providing stability against
uncertainty following Brexit vote and U.S. election.
* Says solid revenue growth across all regions.
* Says recurring revenue representing 87 pct of total
revenue.
* Says strong cash generation, with 95.2 mln stg cash
balance after dividend payments of 32.5 mln stg.
* Says final and special dividends declared, bringing total
2016 payout to 92.5 pence per share.
* Says expect headwind seen in 2016 as a result of
consolidations and closures within our customer base will now
start to reduce.
* Says continue to believe that we are well positioned to
benefit from opportunities that will arise in markets as a
result of regulatory and structural change
* Says revenue of 331.9 mln stg which represents growth on a
reported basis of 12 pct (2015: 295.5 mln stg and 7 pct growth)
* Says on a constant currency basis, revenue growth of 3 pct
compares with 4 pct in 2015.
* Says recurring revenue of 287.8 mln stg grew 14 pct and
represents 87 pct of total revenue (2015: 252.5 mln stg, 85 pct
of total revenue).
* Says revenue for sell-side business of 308.9 mln stg grew
13 pct (2015: 273.6 mln stg and 4 pct growth)
* Says revenue for buy-side business revenue of 23.1 mln stg
grew 5 pct (2015: 21.9 mln stg and a decline of 3 pct)
* Says profit before tax for 2016 has increased 25 pct to
48.8 mln stg (2015: 39.1 mln stg)
* Says profit before tax margin of 14.7 pct (2015: 13.2%)
* Says final dividend, if approved by shareholders, will be
28.2 pence and payable on June 8 2017
