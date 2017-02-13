Feb 13 Fidessa Group Plc:

* Says preliminary results for year ended Dec. 31 2016

* Says 64 pct of total revenue accounted for outside of Europe, with 73 pct denominated in non-sterling currency.

* Says good international spread providing stability against uncertainty following Brexit vote and U.S. election.

* Says solid revenue growth across all regions.

* Says recurring revenue representing 87 pct of total revenue.

* Says strong cash generation, with 95.2 mln stg cash balance after dividend payments of 32.5 mln stg.

* Says final and special dividends declared, bringing total 2016 payout to 92.5 pence per share.

* Says expect headwind seen in 2016 as a result of consolidations and closures within our customer base will now start to reduce.

* Says continue to believe that we are well positioned to benefit from opportunities that will arise in markets as a result of regulatory and structural change

* Says revenue of 331.9 mln stg which represents growth on a reported basis of 12 pct (2015: 295.5 mln stg and 7 pct growth)

* Says on a constant currency basis, revenue growth of 3 pct compares with 4 pct in 2015.

* Says recurring revenue of 287.8 mln stg grew 14 pct and represents 87 pct of total revenue (2015: 252.5 mln stg, 85 pct of total revenue).

* Says revenue for sell-side business of 308.9 mln stg grew 13 pct (2015: 273.6 mln stg and 4 pct growth)

* Says revenue for buy-side business revenue of 23.1 mln stg grew 5 pct (2015: 21.9 mln stg and a decline of 3 pct)

* Says profit before tax for 2016 has increased 25 pct to 48.8 mln stg (2015: 39.1 mln stg)

* Says profit before tax margin of 14.7 pct (2015: 13.2%)

* Says final dividend, if approved by shareholders, will be 28.2 pence and payable on June 8 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)