UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 13 Pangea GmbH:
* Pangea GmbH - Busch group publishes offer document for voluntary public tender offer for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
* Pangea GmbH says acceptance period runs from 13 February 2017 to 13 March 2017
* Pangea GmbH says offer price of 96.20 euros ($102.25) per Pfeiffer Vacuum share
* Pangea GmbH - no minimum acceptance threshold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9408 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources