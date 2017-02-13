Feb 13 Frisq Holding AB (publ):
* Acquires digital technology platform, establishes new business area as well as carries out
private placement of 50 million Swedish crowns
* Purchase price consists of 2 million crowns and 100,000 shares as well as investment
commitment of about 30 million crowns and potential earn-out of up to 1.1 million shares during
five-year period
* Acquisition is financed through directed share issue of 50 million crowns
* To issue up to 2.4 million shares in private placement at subscription price 20.80 crowns
per share
* Through acquisition, Frisq establishes new business area, Frisq Care, which will be
conducted by a new subsidiary
